Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife exhibit, which features close-up experiences with exotic animals, is coming to the Troy Fair. Cool Zoo will present Troy with a one-of-a-kind, walk-thru exhibit that any animal lover is sure to enjoy.
Troy Fair attendees will get the chance to view animals up close and learn about several of Cool Zoo’s exotic animals including kangaroos Hopper and Boing, Swamp the alligator, an eight-foot boa constrictor named “Jake from Snake Farm,” sugar gliders, parrots and more. In addition to wowing audiences with unique, in-depth animal experiences, the Cool Zoo exhibit also provides audiences with education on the individual species as well as information on the zoo’s conservation efforts.
“It is an honor to participate in this wonderful event and present the community with the opportunity to receive an education on these beautiful creatures. We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals,” explained Jim DeBerry, president and CEO of Cool Zoo.
The Troy Fair is a weeklong event packed full of great food, rides, and entertainment held in the Alparon Community Park July 25-30. In addition, Cool Zoo will hold educational presentations with animal ambassadors daily at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to help connect audiences with these incredible creatures.
Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated wildlife experience with the mission of curating fundraisers, conservation, education, recreation, and research with animal ambassadors for all to enjoy. Cool Zoo appears at hundreds of events annually to include fairs, festivals, conventions, museums, schools, sporting events, state parks, and corporate events and offers a multitude of experiences ranging from: hermit crab adoptions, crab races, butterfly exhibits, exotic bird shows, giant tortoise exhibits, sloth exhibits and gem mining. To learn more about Cool Zoos educational offerings and conservation efforts visit http://coolzoo.org/.