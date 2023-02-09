The Ladies Auxiliary of Harrison Valley will host the Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament to raise funds for the bicentennial celebration this June.
The tournament is Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Harrison Valley community Building. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with play to start at 3 p.m. The fee is $30 for a team or $20 for a single player. The payout will be determined by the number of participants.
Grab and go grub will be open to the public from 3 p.m. until sold out. The selections include pulled pork, macaroni salad, rolls, salt potatoes, chili dogs, nachos with cheese and assorted beverages.