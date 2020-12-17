Dear Santa,
Is it cold in the North Pole? Thanks for my RC from last year. I need a hunting knife. I would like a 222 and a Nerf Gun please. Santa, don’t get a tummy ache. Say hi to Rudolph.
Love,
Brayden B.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Thanks for the toy trick last year. I want an indoahms lex toy and the Jurssic World set please. I need new clothes for Christmas too. Hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Aiden W.
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you fly to? Thank you Santa for Monopoly last year. I want a stuffed animal and a race care. I need a new sled please. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Austyn M.
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, could you tell Rudolph that I said hi? Thank you for the gifts last year. I would like these three things pleas. I would like a bugotti veyron hotwheel, a Godzilla vs. Kong Godzilla and I mostly would like Power Ranges Dino Charge Megazord. Have a good trip! Don’t forget even one house.
Love,
Carson D.
Dear Santa,
Why do you go ho ho ho. Thank you for bringing my perfume last year. This year I need socks and want necklaces and folders. Can you please bring me them? Please be safe so I can see you again next year.
Love, the best kid ever,
Danica R.
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for my make up last year. Santa, can you please bring me a computer and an Iphone 11? Don’t eat so much you feel like your belly will pop.
Love, your best kid,
Ella
Dear Santa,
Did Rudolph zoom under the airplane? Thank you for the push car last year. Please bring me n spiderman web blaster and a new toothbrush. Don’t forget to have a present for my teacher too!
Love,
Zaidin R.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the gift you gave me last year. Santa can I have a Bill Cipher plushie and another FNAF plushie? Can I also have a new mask please. Santa, can you tell Rudolph that I want to see him?
Love,
Ava S.
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how are the reindeer doing? Thank you for my remote control car. I would like a phone because it will keep me busy. I need some new clothes too. I hope you have a good trip. I love you Santa.
Love,
Sammy S.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe trip and do not get a tummy ache from eating all the milk and cookies. One question did you give me a LOL doll for Christmas. Thank you for the doll. Santa I want a bunch of LOL dolls and I need a samrsa.
Love,
Cali R.
Dear Santa,
Have you been to Antarctica or England or Dallas? Thank you for my gift last year. Hey Santa, can I please have a Lego Ninjago skull sorcerer’s dragon, the Lego Marvel superheros video game 2 and some long sleeve shirts for my Dad’s house? Please tell Freddy Mr. McClintic’s Elf on the Shelf hi.
Love,
Rawlin B.
Dear Santa,
Santa does it always snow at the North Pole? Thank you for the incredible gift last year. Could I please have a slinky? I would like some Hatchimals. I need some books for home. I wish you a safe trip.
Love,
Lila B.
Dear Santa,
Hay Santa is the reindeer ok? Thank you Santa for the gift you gave me last year! I need roller skates because I like roller skates. Can I ples have a doll house and an xbox. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Peyton V.
Dear Santa,
Do you like your job? Thank you for my gift last year. I need new headphones. Please can you gift me Robucks and Vbucks. Don’t eat too many cookies.
Love,
Kallen G.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you Santa for the clothes you got me last year!! May I please have a blanket? May I please have Bad guy books? May I please have crafts? Have a safe trip!
Love, Nevaeh M.
Dear Santa,
How many homes do you go to in one night? Thank you for the doll house that you gave me last year. Can I please have a balance beam and a Willa’s costume and willa’s wig. What kind of cookies do you want me to make?
Love, Brooklyn G.