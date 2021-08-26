Lawns turned to lakes and parking lots to mud pits last week after heavy rains flooded parts of the county, with the Cowanesque Valley suffering the brunt.
“Knoxville seems to have been hit the hardest,” said Doug Wicks, Tioga County emergency management coordinator. “We just finished working on flooding in the Roseville area, and now this. It’s very unfortunate.”
Following the storms last Wednesday, Aug. 18 into Thursday, Aug. 19, the county and several municipalities – Knoxville and Elkland boroughs and Osceola, Nelson, Deerfield and Farmington townships – declared disaster emergencies.
“The county made a disaster declaration stating on Aug. 18-19 we experienced flash flooding. We’re urging municipalities to also make declarations, which helps build a case to send to Harrisburg that we have a serious problem,” said Wicks, adding that such county-wide or municipal declarations help expedite emergency funding from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
Wicks said the flooding damaged at least three bridges in the Knoxville/Deerfield area, with one on Grubb Road in Deerfield Township completely collapsed in the middle and still closed this week.
During the storms last week, PennDOT announced the closure of several roads due to flooding, including parts of Routes 49, 249 and 349. According to PennDOT’s website, still closed as of Wednesday, Aug. 25 were Route 4007 (North Road) in Brookfield Township at the bridge northwest of Knoxville, Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) in Brookfield Township between Route 249 and the New York State line and Route 660 in Shippen Township from the beginning of the road to the intersection with Route 3004 (Snyder Point Road).
Just south of the Valley, some roads in Middlebury Township flooded and the fire department there evacuated its building due to rising water. Residents also reported flooding in Delmar and Shippen townships, including the Stony Fork area.
Wicks said his department surveyed impacted areas and is gathering paperwork from municipalities to estimate the cost of the damage.
“Until we get paperwork back, there’s not a whole lot we can do,” he said. “I know it’s frustrating we can’t get out there right away and fix things. The only thing I can ask for is a little bit of patience from residents out there.”
Residents with damaged property should contact their municipal office, township supervisors or local emergency management coordinators.