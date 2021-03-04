Kera L. Hackett, 43, of Elkland is seeking the Republican nomination in her bid to be re-elected as Tioga County treasurer.
A lifelong resident of the county, Hackett began working in the Treasurer’s Office in 2005. She served as deputy treasurer for seven years before being elected and taking office in 2014. She is completing her second term and eighth year as county treasurer.
The county treasurer serves as the fiscal officer for the county funds. The office holder is also an agent for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for selling dog licenses, hunting and fishing licenses, Small Games of Chance licenses and bingo licenses.
The office processes thousands of antlerless (doe) licenses every July-August. It’s a very short timeframe to efficiently process that many licenses.
“My staff and I take that process very seriously,” Hackett said. “Some people rely on those licenses to fill their freezers for the winter with deer meat.”
The county treasurer collects county property taxes and the Room Rental Excise Tax.