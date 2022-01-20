The Cowanesque FFA visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 10 where multiple members were recognized at the Mid-Winter FFA Convention. Students had the opportunity to spend the night in the region and participate in the educational tours at the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, Seltzers Lebanon Bologna in Palmyra, Zoo America and Hershey’s Chocolate World on Tuesday.
Seven freshmen FFA members were among the 439 recipients who were awarded a FFA jacket. Each student submitted an essay to the state FFA Alumni Association. This year winners receiving jackets were Graham Hess, Lily Hess, Alexis Shenk, Sara Dreibelbis, Jesse Quick, Danielle Neal, and Nate Boyer.
Also receiving honors at the Mid-Winter convention were seniors Glenn Barnes and Thad Boyer. They both received their Keystone Degree which is the highest award that a student can receive at the state level. Glenn is the son of Jeff and Pamela Barnes. He received his Keystone in the areas of dairy and livestock production. Thad is the son of Andy and Melissa Boyer and received his Keystone in the areas of beef and swine production.
Cowansque FFA members received a surprise visit from Rep. Clint Owlett who stopped to enjoy dinner at Hoss’s with the students. He encouraged them to pursue a career in agriculture and explained how important the agriculture industry is to the state of Pennsylvania.
Students had an early wakeup call on Tuesday morning as they were off to tour the Turkey Hill Experience and learned about the agriculture products that are produced by Turkey Hill. Students were given time to engineer their own ice cream flavor and container. Each student then received a pint of their ice cream that they were able to try and create the next ice cream flavor for Turkey Hill.
After having ice cream for breakfast, the students had a great tour of the Seltzers Lebanon Bologna plant in Palmyra where students saw the production line, including the slicing, smoking and packaging of the bolognas that are shipped out to businesses all over the mid-Atlantic states. Each student was given a gift bag with three pounds of bologna featuring their different flavors.
The trip continued to Hershey’s Zoo America where students braved the cold to see the many animals of North America up close and active, as many of the animals like the mountain lions and elk are very active in the colder temperatures. The trip would not be complete without a trip to Hershey’s Chocolate world. A group of students was selected to do taste testing for Hershey’s products and were paid in Hershey bars.