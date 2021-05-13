SABINSVILLE — More than 100 kids took to the waters of Beechwood Lake during the CV Anglers Club’s Kids’ Fishing Derby last Saturday.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” said Jason St. Peter, club president. “It’s been a fun day.”
Taking first place in the ages 11-15 category was Gavin Gee with a total of 4.73 pounds; he also took the lunker prize in his age group with a 1.46-pound trout. In second place was Ethan Wheaton with 4.56 pounds and in third, Ashtyn Burdick with 3.60 pounds.
In the ages 10 and under group, first place went to Bentley Wheaton with 1.19 pounds, also the lunker winner, second place was Scottie Schultz with 1.13 pounds and third was Hunter Wheaton with 0.92 pounds.
Winners received combinations of a fishing pole, net, tackle box with supplies and a weigh scale. Lunker winners took home a CV Anglers hat and $20 cash.
The day before the derby, sixth grade students from Westfield Area Elementary School helped stock those prize-winning fish.
Teacher Jodi Bruce said it’s the third year she and fellow teachers Jamie Newcomb and Tammy Owlett have implemented “Trout in the Classroom,” offered by the PA Council of Trout Unlimited and the PA Fish and Boat Commission. Bruce said the classes received trout eggs, which students helped raised until large enough to be taken back by the state for stocking.
“It’s so cool they get to see that process from start to finish,” she said. “They learn everything about the lifecycle of a trout, culminating in getting to actually help stock them.”
Also helping the sixth graders and their teachers were Cowanesque Valley’s head football coach and teacher Mike Schmitt and several of his varsity football players.
Sponsoring the derby on Saturday was Schiffty’s Bar and Grill, Barbers Gun Shop, Clymer Hose & Ambulance, Dave Wilson Taxidermy, Galeton Moose, Gerth Plumbing & Heating, Kenyon’s Funeral Home, Kip Adams Taxidermy, Sylvester Quality Meats, Howard Lines Knoxville VFW, Knoxville Volunteer Fire Department, M & M Barn Sales, Morgan & Margraff, Patterson Maple Farms, Swartz Electric, the Tackle Shack, Viant of Westfield, Ryan McCarthy and Valley Wholesale Bait.
St. Peter said Sylvester Quality Meats donated the hot dogs for lunch at the derby, as they do for all the club’s events.