Renèe Michelle Abbott, daughter of Jeffrey and Valerie Abbott of Westfield, graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School Class of 22.
During her high school career, she was active in multiple sports. Renèe played softball in ninth 10th and 11th grade; basketball in ninth, 11th and 12th grade; cheerleading in 10th, 11th and 12th grade; and track and field in 12th grade. She was district qualifier for regionals for shot put, which earned her five varsity letters.
She was named Athlete of the Year for CV 2022 and was nominated for NTL Athlete of the Year. She was given the PIAA District 4 Outstanding Female Athlete award.
She was also involved in chorus and Drama Club. She was a high honor roll student and finished ninth in her class. She is a member of the Clymer Fire Department.
Renèe’s future plans are to work while training to become a certified EMT.
Editor’s note: In this year’s Salute to Graduates publication, Renèe Abbot was inadvertently omitted. This article is to acknowledge her accomplishments and provide the recognition she deserves. We apologize for the error.