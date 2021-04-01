Congratulations to the new members of the National Honor Society at Cowanesque Valley High School in Westfield.
Fourteen juniors were inducted into the Cowanesquean Chapter of National Honor Society on March 22 at CV High School. The guest speaker for the ceremony was Amy Millard. The 14 candidates who were inducted exemplify not only high academic standing but leadership qualities, motivation, participation in school and community activities and a positive disposition.
This year’s new inductees are: Glenn Barnes, Taylor Beebe, Thaddeus Boyer, Hannah Butkiewicz, Lexie Coleman, Calyssa Hurler, Morgan Jelliff, Evelyn Louca, Schuyler Madison, Michael Sipps, Kade Sottolano, Tucker St. Peter, Joel Tubbs and Kara Watterson.
Current members include: Arch Ackley, Gavin Ahearn, Nicholas Eldridge, Shae Schoonover, Bailey Stilts – treasurer, Stevia Swimley, Makayla Vargeson – secretary, Rylie Walker and Megan Wattles.
The National Honor Society is an organization that promotes service, scholarship, leadership, and character. Students who are selected must have a cumulative GPA of at least 92% and demonstrate the qualities held by the organization.
The Cowanesquean Chapter of the National Honor Society is advised by Alicia Graham. The organization sponsors charitable events throughout the year.