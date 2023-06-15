Students from Cowanesque Valley High School in Westfield participated in what they hope will continue to be an annual event, Gratitude Day, on June 6.
Gratitude Day was an opportunity for students to give back to their community and learn the benefits of community service. Many students were bussed to various locations throughout Tioga County, and some students worked on-site at Cowanesque Valley High School in preparation for graduation and to assist with building and grounds improvements.
Thirteen students volunteered to create care boxes for the 52 residents who live at the Riverside Manor.
Donations of items were collected from various community businesses over a period of several weeks. Students then filled individual boxes with the donated items. The care boxes were placed outside each residents’ door with the message: “Someone at Cowanesque Valley High School is thinking about you, and wishes you a blessed day!”
The students and faculty members who worked on this specific community service project thank the following personnel/businesses for their donations: Family Dollar and Laura Houghtaling; Patterson’s Maple Farms (Terri and Terry Patterson, Sierra Ackley); Berkshire Hathaway Energy and James Hamilton; OHHH That Place by Bill Smith and Deb McCullen; Robbins Buck Run with Faith Robbins; The Knoxville Public Library and Sherrie Vitulli; and Northwest Bank.