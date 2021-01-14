First Position Dance Studio is holding a monthly collection, called FPDS Cares, to help a local non-profit.
The January collection is for Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. For the entire month, the studio is collecting bleach, paper towels, cat food and dog toys.
Donations may be dropped off at front porch of the West End Market building at 152 Main St., Wellsboro, or Nickerson Construction, 3761 Bloss Mountain Road, Blossburg.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries was established by Sue Cook in 2001. Since then they have found forever homes for more than 600 cats and dogs.
The organization’s mission is to provide humane, no-kill sanctuaries for the care and rehabilitation of abandoned and at-risk animals; to provide compassionate, animal friendly environments that respect the dignity and total needs of all animals under its care and protection; and to provide outreach programs and networks for animal adoptions, public respect and appreciation of animals, and awareness of animal needs as well as human responsibilities
For more information on this non-profit visit https://www.secondchanceas.org.