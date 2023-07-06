A daughter, Persephone Ann Treat, was born May 4, at the Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport. She arrived weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Persephone is the daughter of Rachel Stevens and Matthew Treat of 51 West St., Galeton.
