Perkins Restaurant in Mansfield hosted the September meeting of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Pi Chapter. President Deborah Johnson presided over the business meeting. Upcoming meetings were discussed as were updates on chapter fundraising.
The Gift Card Wreath raffle that funds our Classroom Enrichment Grants was successful thanks to the generosity of the members and communities. Information about the grant and the applications were sent to area school principals. If you are interested, check with your principal or the chapter website at www.pipadkg.weebly.com. Our 10th annual chicken barbecue was held in August to fund our Grant in Aid Scholarships.
In between the business meeting and lunch, members found out which of the items they won from the Regifting Auction. The money made is going to be used to fund future projects by the chapter. Members enjoyed good food and fellowship along with taking home treasures won at the auction.
DKG is an international society of key women educators who promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. For more information contact Deborah Johnson at johnsondcv7@gmail.com.