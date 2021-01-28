Well, I guess it’s time to ‘fess up. I’ve been doing very little hiking lately. The walks I take from the house to the sap buckets amount to less than a mile. (Yep, I tapped early). Not sure that counts as a hike.
But that doesn’t mean I miss my favorite pastime any less. I can’t begin to express how much of a hole it has left in my heart, not experiencing the joy and satisfaction of hiking the trails with my friends.
There are several fairly good reasons for not hiking this past year or so. The obvious one is the pandemic. I’m a prime candidate for the virus, so I must be careful of exposure. Secondly, my aging legs are a deterrent. Thirdly, as primary caregiver for Maid Marion, I must arrange coverage for someone to be with her when I’m away from home.
I’ve devised a plan to get in a few trail miles that I believe will work out. I’m going to call it “The Old Geezers Hike.” I’d like any who are interested to join me, whether or not you’re an old geezer.
This Saturday, Jan. 30, I’ve arranged for someone to stay with my lovely Marion while we hike a fairly easy 3.5-mile loop trail. I’m not promising a hike that you’ll be anxious to share with your great-grandchildren, or one that will set any Guinness speed records, but I do promise a pleasant outing.
The hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the Tauscher Trail parking area at Hills Creek State Park, utilize that trail to dump us onto the Lakeside Trail, link us then with the Mid State Trail to circumnavigate the lake, with its plethora of hard-water fishermen, and bring us back to our starting point.
In the process we’ll hike the new section of the Lakeside Trail that was completed last summer by the high school crew from the Student Conservation Association.
Mind you, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the scenery. Because I’ll be leading, the pace will not be difficult for anyone to maintain.
At last glance, the trail was snow-covered and icy in many places, so I’d advise wearing ice cleats and using hiking poles. Check the weather and dress appropriately. Bring a snack. Facemasks are required.
See you there.