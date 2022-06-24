Registration is now closed for all four of the free five-day Digital Animation Camps being held at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
They are the Digital Arts Camp, Stop Action Animation Camp, Lego Maniacs Camp and the Zombie Film Camp for youngsters 6 to 12 years of age.
“Seats in all four camps are taken,” said Amy Welch, Deane Center executive director. “We have started a wait list for those who tried to register after the camps were full in case some of the children who did register find they will not be able to attend when the camps are actually held.
“We need volunteers who have the necessary clearances (Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance and Pennsylvania State Police Criminal History Clearance) to make sure that arriving campers get from the lobby to the camp location inside the Deane Center and/or after the camp to wait with campers in the lobby until they are picked up."
For the Digital Arts Camp being held from 9-11 a.m. July 25-29, volunteers are needed from 8:30-9 a.m. each day and for the Lego Maniacs Camp being held from 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 1-5, volunteers are needed from 9-9:30 a.m. each day.
For the Stop Action Animation Camp being held from noon-2 p.m. July 25-29 and the Zombie Film Camp being held from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 1-5, volunteers are needed from 2-2:30 p.m. each day.
For all four camps, from July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5, volunteers are needed for one hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day to wait in the lobby with campers to be picked up after the morning camp and those are arriving for the afternoon camp to get to the camp location within the Deane Center.
Those willing to volunteer can call Welch at 570-724-6220.