This Saturday, Oct. 23, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to help raise awareness and give citizens across the Commonwealth the opportunity to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs.
According to the DEA, more than 50% of people who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from friends or relatives. Prescription and over-the-counter drugs are the most commonly misused substances by those 14 years of age and older, following marijuana and alcohol.
One of the best ways to fight opioid abuse is to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs. Many police stations, county buildings and some pharmacies have safe, secure and anonymous bins to discard of unused or expired medication.
Visit www.ddap.pa.gov for more information. Local drop off locations listed on the website are as follows (not all may be open this Saturday, contact each site for more information):
Tioga County
Blossburg Borough Police Department, 241 Main St., Blossburg. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For other times, call ahead at 570-638-2452.
Elkland Borough Police, 105 Parkhurst St., Elkland. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 814-258-5419 to set up other drop off times.
Gaines Police Department, 1517 Route 6, Gaines. Please call ahead to schedule drop off at 814-435-1133.
State Police-Troop F/Mansfield, 785 Lambs Creek Rd., Mansfield
Wellsboro Borough Police Station, 28 Crafton St., Wellsboro
Westfield Police Department, 429 East Main St., Westfield. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday excluding holidays.
Potter County
Coudersport Borough Police Dept., 201 South West St., Coudersport
Galeton Borough Police Dept., 24 West Main St., Galeton
Potter County Sheriff's Dept., 1 East Second St., Coudersport
State Police-Troop F/Coudersport, 3140 E Second St., Coudersport
Sweden Twp. Police Dept., 129 Cherry Springs Rd., Coudersport