The April meeting of Pi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was held at the Knoxville Yoked Church in Knoxville. President Deborah Johnson presided over the business portion of the meeting.
Two upcoming fundraising projects were discussed and finalized for this summer. The fundraising will fund two of the group’s main projects: the Grant in Aid which helps student teachers and the Classroom Enrichment Grants which helps classroom teachers with special projects.
Membership Chair Cheryl Cope with help from Kay Stuart presided over the installation of officers for the biennium. Officers are President Deborah Johnson, First Vice President Heather Ace, Second Vice President Cheryl Cope, Secretary Bonnie Miller and Treasurer Kay Stuart.
Following the meeting, a program on Founder’s Day was presented by Greta Marie Taft. Delta Kappa Gamma was founded by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton on May 11, 1929, at the University of Texas in Austin. The society has 17 member countries and 57,000 members worldwide. Members enjoyed a meal prepared by Debra’s Cafe of Knoxville.
A chance auction was held and members were thrilled with the items they won. Heather Ace created masks with a rose and DKG lettering. The money raised will go towards the scholarship fund. Those in attendance were socially distant and enjoyed the fellowship with members they hadn’t seen in more than a year.
DKG is a society of key women educators who promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. For more information contact President Deborah Johnson at deborah.johnson@ntiogasd.org.