In less than a month, the 2021 year begins on Thursday, April 8, for the Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club that meets in the Elkland Fire Hall normally the first Thursday of the month from April through December.
You only have to be 50 years old to become a member and the cost per year is $7.50. All you have to do to join is show up, pay your dues and have fun.
To start the 2021 season this April, we ask that everyone bring his or her own lunch. At this meeting, we will decide what is going to happen for the remainder of the year. Masks and social distancing are optional. When you sit down at any eating place you take your masks off anyway.
Drinks are furnished, enjoy the fellowship and every month we have entertainment that seems to please the members.
Some of the entertainment we have is from local schools, Williamson Jazz Band and choruses from Williamson, Cowanesque Valley and Clark Wood. The students who are involved and the senior citizens who are being entertained seem to form a bond by the time the event is over.
The meeting starts at noon in the Elkland Fire Hall.
If you are not sure where to go, just listen for the laughter and chatter and you’ll be in the right place. There is not a place in this world where you can have this much fun and fellowship for a mere 83 cents per month.
Come join EASCC and see it for yourself. We welcome all.