The Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club held its monthly meeting at noon on Thursday, May 6, in the Elkland Fire Hall.
The club members bring lunch and the club adds soup, soft drinks and coffee. They hope to get back to normal in the near future. Membership is down as only 24 attended the April meeting and only 21 for May.
Things need to change in order for the club to survive. Anyone 50 or older can join for $7.50 per person per year that runs from April through December.
Usually, we have live entertainment and feature groups from our two local high schools. This month the Williamson High School Jazz Band under the direction of Eric LaVelle was featured. The students did an excellent performance considering they had to wear masks while playing their instruments.
The only birthday for May was Jim Marold. Two anniversaries were acknowledged: Jim and Carol Marold, 63 years, and Glenn and Chris Hendrickson, 66 years.
Winners of the monthly drawings: Bill Hall, Big M gift card; Loretta Schoonover, door prize; Carol Marold, 50-50. The next meeting will be at noon on Thursday, June 3. Bring a sandwich, soup is furnished.