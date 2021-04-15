The Elkland Area Senior Citizens Club held it first meeting on Thursday, April 8, at the Elkland Fire Hall. It was December 2019 when the last meeting was held prior to the state shutdown.
Twenty-four members attended and brought their own lunch. Not knowing how many would participate, our regular catered lunch could not be held. Everyone in attendance remarked how good it felt to be back and are looking forward to continuing this social club.
Election of officer was held. The officers for the next two years are President Dick Vargeson, VP Bill Hall, Secretary/Treasurer Christine Hendrickson.
The monthly drawings winners are: Big M gift card, Bradley Ball, and 50-50, Jennie Vargeson. Table decorations this month were wooden cut outs of lambs and Easter eggs. Dick and Jennie Vargeson made and decorated them. They were raffled off.
The next meeting will be held at noon on May 6 at the Elkland Fire Hall. New members can join for $7.50 per year and you only have to be 50 years old. Regular members are asked to join in the fun again.
For the time being, bring a sandwich as the club is having the Big M make soup for this meeting. Drinks are furnished (coffee, soda, water, tea).
There is also a very strong possibility that the Williamson High School Jazz Band will be the entertainment. They are an annual program that EASCC members enjoy very much.