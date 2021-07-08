Elkland Cub Scout Pack 2044 has released a three-month plan of activities beginning with an Elkland Pool Splash Party scheduled for this Thursday, July 8.
August plans include attending Youth Day at the Tioga County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 11 beginning at noon; attending the all-day Tioga County Youth Day, Saturday, Aug. 21 at Ives Run Recreation Center; and first den meetings/ pack meeting of the Scout Year, Aug. 31, 6 p.m., at the Elkland United Methodist Church.
A September pack meeting is planned for 6 p.m., following a Home Fire Safety theme. A Fun Day featuring rockets, rain gutter races, obstacle course and plenty of refreshments is planned for Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To get your child involved, contact Pack 2044 Cubmaster Beth Costley at 607-207-6475 for further details.