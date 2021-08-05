The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District County, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Eric Massey, 51, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered. and two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Massey alleged sold fluorofentanyl, valeryl fentanyl and fentanyl to an undercover officer.
Rayco Teneyck, 44, of Hornell, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and careless driving. The charges were filed after police responded to a report of a disturbance. Teneyck was found to be in operation of a motor vehicle.
Curtis Knickerbocker, 32, of Elkland, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats after an incident in Elkland Borough July 18. Knickerbocker allegedly produced a hand gun and threatened to shoot the victim.