The followed individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Joshua Colby Hughes, 36, of Painted Post, N.Y., was charged by Tioga Borough Police with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. The stop occurred Oct. 22 in Tioga Borough.
George Aikens III, 27, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with interference with the custody of children. Aikens was charged after he allegedly refused to exchange the children as per an active court order requiring him to do so.
Jason Allen Roy, 24, of Gillett was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence, incapable of driving safely, careless driving, failure to keep right, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, operating a vehicle with expired registration, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, and violation of restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Roy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Nov. 21 on State Route 328.