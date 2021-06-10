The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Brett Michael Cervoni, 29, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough police with possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and violation of maximum speed limit. Cervoni was stopped for traveling 46.6 in a posted 35 mph zone on Main Street in Elkland.
Joshua J. Peters, 22, of Columbia Cross Roads was charged by Lawrence Township Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing or eluding police officer, violation of posted speed limit, reckless driving and careless driving. When police attempted to stop Peters for speeding, he allegedly failed to stop. During the investigation it was learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Christie Marie Tubbs, 38, of Westfield was charged by Elkland Borough Police with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, violation of duties at a stop sign, and operation of a vehicle without valid inspection. When police attempted to stop Tubbs for the invalid inspection sticker, she allegedly attempted to elude police passing several stop signs and traveling into New York State.