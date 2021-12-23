The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Heather Christine Evans, 36, of Nelson was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/ incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, .10 percent -.16 percent, driving unregistered vehicle, operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility, disregard to traffic lane, violation of driving at safe speed, careless driving and operation of a vehicle without valid inspection. Evans allegedly operated a vehicle on Oct. 17 along State Route 49 in Nelson Township east of Hammond Hill Lane when Evans became involved in a single vehicle motor vehicle accident. Preliminary blood alcohol tests read .141%.
Dayton Michael Wood, 24, of Arnot was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, careless driving and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Preston Joseph Case, 29, of Jonesville, La. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol .10 %- .16%, careless driving, disregard for traffic lane, failure to drive in the right lane, violation of turning movements and required signals. Preliminary alcohol tests read .137 %.