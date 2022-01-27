Thanks to the Discover Dairy program, the Elkland 2 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. has adopted a calf.

What does this mean exactly? It means that between Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, Elkland 2 Teacher Kristen Rider registered her class for the completely free program that is offered to pre-kindergarten and elementary aged children.

Now, every other month throughout the school year, Mrs. Rider’s class receives an update about the calf, named Jocelyn, that was born in September on a farm in Pennsylvania.

The farm family sends the class new information that can include what happened to the calf right after it was born, how much the calf weighs, how/what they are being fed, if they get to stay in the barn with other calves, etc.

The children also get updated photos of Jocelyn and sometimes even videos. Their favorite was a short video sent of Jocelyn in the barn. They asked to play it multiple times. The children are hoping they get to see more videos in the future.!

Each weekend the Discovery Dairy program emails out information and activity opportunities that go along with the Adopt a Calf program. For example, on Sunday, Jan. 9, there was a link to a livestream video on YouTube to watch brand new calves at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Other activities have included science experiments with milk and STEM activity ideas. The class also looked on a map to see where Jocelyn lives and how close or far it was from the classroom.

“It has been a great opportunity to learn about dairy animals – to see how they grow, to learn about their needs and necessities as they grow,” said Rider. “It has also given the children an opportunity to compare and contrast the differences between how calves grow versus how humans grow.”

At the end of the school year in May, the class will have the opportunity to have a live chat with the calf and the hosting farm family. In the meantime, they will patiently wait for the next update and keep mooo-ving forward in learning about Jocelyn.

For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.