The Elkland Borough Police Department is hosting a Veteran’s Day spaghetti dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, 3-7 p.m. or until food runs out.
The dinner is at the Elkland Fire Department banquet room at 105 Parkhurst Street. The public is $8 and veterans are $4 for spaghetti with meatballs and sauce, green beans, side salad and roll. Meals have been paid for the first 25 veterans to arrive. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Anyone wishing to donate dessert can contact Officer Bump with the Elkland Police Department on Facebook messenger or at 814-258-5419.