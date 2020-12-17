The Elkland Area Community Library will host a Meet the Author and Book Signing for the newest author from Elkland.
Josh Magnotta has written a science fiction-fantasy book for young adults and older; “A Sweet, Soft Glow” will be released on Dec. 15.
The library is proud to host Magnotta’s book launch as he was an active library user growing up and continues to utilize and support the library. Magnotta looks forward to sharing his books with readers and to talk about the process at the Meet the Author and Book Signing from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 26.
There will be limited number of books for purchase on Saturday, however, you can pre-order at Amazon.com or by using #scifi #scifibooks, #scifihorror, #newrelease, #debutnovel.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place; masks worn, hand sanitizing, social distancing and limited number of persons in the building at a time if needed to assure social distancing.
If interested in attending, call the library at 814-258-7576 to schedule a time between 10 and noon.
If the library receives much interest from the public, the time will be adjusted to better accommodate for COVID-19 best practices. Drop-in visitors are welcomed.
The Elkland Area Community Library will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24-28 with the exception of the Meet the Author event and Dec. 31-Jan. 3, 2021.
The library is currently open for indoor users and will provide curbside service if preferred. The Elkland Area Community Library wishes you a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season and the best in 2021.