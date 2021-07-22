Elkland Borough is taking orders for its new Hometown Heroes Banner Program until Sept. 1 and hopes to have banners hung by Veteran’s Day.
The program will honor veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces and First Responders from Elkland Borough. Each banner will feature the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials. Sponsored by companies, organizations and families, the banners will be displayed on light poles throughout Main Street in Elkland.
Banners cost $200, payable to Elkland Borough. If interested in purchasing a banner for your hero, complete the Hometown Heroes form at www.elklandborough.com.
All banner orders must be submitted to the Elkland Borough Office by Sept 1. Submissions can be mailed to 105 Parkhurst St., Elkland, PA 16920 or emailed to elklandboro@gmail.com. For questions, call the office at 814-258-7322 or contact Jill Hall at 207-649-9983 and leave a message if necessary.