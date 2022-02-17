Thomas Putnam, artistic director for Hamilton-Gibson Productions based in Wellsboro, has announced audition and registration dates and locations for the “The Jungle Book KIDS” Winter Theater Arts Camp in Elkland.

Due to a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust, youth from the Northern Tioga School District can attend camp for free. Each student will receive a camp T-shirt, the script/score, rehearsal CD, and instruction in theatre arts. The Elkland camp is open to any student in the fourth through tenth grades who lives in Northern Tioga School District, whether homeschooled or in public or private schools.

Registration and auditions will be after school on Monday, Feb. 28 at Clark Wood Elementary School at 110 Addison Hill Road, Elkland, Wednesday, March 2 at R.B. Walter Elementary School at 65 Junction Cross Road, Tioga, and Thursday, March 3 at Westfield Elementary at 1355 State Route 49, Westfield. Students can register and audition at any site.

Parental permission is required; forms will be available at registration.

The camp, including all rehearsals and performances, will be in the Elkland Auditorium at 110 Addison Hill Road on: March 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17. On weekdays, camp will run from 3:45-5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, will be from 10 a.m.-noon.

The campers will give performances during school on Friday, March 18 and for the public at 7 p.m. on March 18 and 19.

Campers will gain experience in all things theatre arts, from improvisational acting to mime, music, choreography, art, costuming, stage movement, vocal training and more.

Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, this musical features a host of colorful characters and songs from the movie.

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run. On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants, a giant bear named Baloo, and a band of monkeys led by King Louie.

When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

“There are both singing and speaking roles and a wonderfully large chorus so everyone can be involved,” said Thomas Putnam who is directing the camp. “Several roles, including Baloo and King Louie, are great for kids with strong comedic skills. Those who want to be in the chorus do not have to audition but must attend registration.”

For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.