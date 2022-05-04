The Hub at 210 W. Main St., Elkland is hosting an open house Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors include local craftspeople and experts in the trades. Handmade items like jewelry, pottery, baked goods, house plants and wearable artwork will be for sale. Services offered include chair massage, intuitive tarot readings and photography mini-sessions.
Additionally, demonstrations of wood carving, pottery, painting and blacksmithing will occur throughout the day. From 2 to 4 p.m., Houston Baker will play an acoustic set.