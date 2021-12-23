Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch were escorted more than 30 miles down Route 49 by local fire, ambulance and police departments on Sunday, Dec. 19. The 4th annual Santa’s Sleigh Parade organized by the Cowanesque Valley Emergency Responders started in Lawrenceville and ended in Potter Brook, slowing down in towns along the way to throw candy, flash their lights and blare their sirens.
featured
Emergency departments escort Santa 30+ miles down Route 49
Trending
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.