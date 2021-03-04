On Wednesday, March 3, the Endless Mountain Music Festival released the eighth and last music video of its free series.
Featured on the 24-minute music video is EMMF audience favorite L. “Mani” Subramaniam of Chennai, India. He performs “Isabella Violin Concerto” in three movements as the featured violinist. He composed this piece, which incorporates Indian and Spanish influences.
This concert and the seven others in the EMMF series can be viewed for free anytime at www.endlessmountain.net.
The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser performed the U.S. premiere of “Isabella” on Feb. 20, 2016, with Subramaniam as the violin soloist.
He has performed only once with the EMMF symphony orchestra during the festival’s ninth season. On Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014, at the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium, the orchestra performed Subramaniam’s “Shanti Priya,” a concerto he had composed for Indian violin, percussion and orchestra. “Shanti priya” means “lover of peace.”
,
“We are attempting to bring Mani to the festival as a guest artist in the summer of 2022,” said Maestro Gunzenhauser. “We have been friends since 2007 when Corky Siegel introduced us. Corky will be performing in 2022 and we are hopeful that Mani can arrange his schedule so he can perform then, too.”
Known as India’s violin icon, the “Paganini of Indian classical music” and “the god of the Indian violin,” Subramaniam is said to “combine the serenity of an Indian musician with the magnetism of a Western ‘star.’” He is constantly performing all over the world, from Singapore to Paris and from New Delhi to Los Angeles, conquering every audience with the elegance and virtuosity of his style and mastery of the violin.
This acclaimed Indian violinist, composer and conductor is the only musician who has performed and recorded South Indian classical music and Western classical music, both orchestral and non-orchestral. He has also composed for and conducted major orchestras, scored films and collaborated with wide range of great musicians from different genres. He is renowned for his virtuoso playing techniques and orchestral fusion compositions.
Subramaniam was a child musical prodigy, studying violin before he was five and giving his first concert in Sri Lanka at six.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.