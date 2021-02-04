Westfield, PA (16950)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.