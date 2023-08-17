The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement announced the 11 local organizations that will receive funding from Phase One of its 2023 Community Education Program:
- Center for Dairy Excellence – Calving Corner Project: $5,000
- Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania: $5,000
- Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation: $10,000
- HLMA Educational Inc: $1,000
- Maryland Pork Producers Association: $2,500
- Maryland 4-H Foundation: $10,000
- Pennsylvania Beef Council: $10,000
- Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation: $10,000
- Pennsylvania FFA Foundation: $10,000
- Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum: $10,000
- The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum: $1,000
“These organizations are providing valuable resources and engaging opportunities that are having a real impact on the future of agriculture,” said Travis Hastings, chair of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. “They’re making a difference in communities across our five-state footprint, and we are pleased to help support their ag education efforts.”
Organizations that support agriculture education within Horizon Farm Credit’s territory and Washington, D.C. are encouraged to apply for funding in one of two different options: up to $2,000 and up to $10,000, depending on the size and scope of the request. The Foundation’s board of directors reviewed the applications and chose the selected organizations to receive funding based on their alignment with the values and mission of the Foundation.
Phase Two of the Community Education Program is open now through Oct. 16. The Foundation also offers a student scholarship program each year, distributing over $100,000 to those pursuing a career in agriculture. The 2024 program will open in September.
To learn more about the Foundation and the Community Education program, visit fcfoundationforag.org or email info@fcfoundationforag.org.