Sunday School

Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.

Worship Service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds and voices up to our loving and gracious Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service.

Bible Studies

We have a few Bible studies going on right now. If you are looking to be part of one, please contact the church office at office@fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431 to find out more.

Questioning Life

To view our latest Questioning Life videos, go to the Homepage Network website and scroll down until you see a picture of Pastor Mike.