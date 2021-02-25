Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Paul’s letter to the Philippians overflows with joy, even though it was written from a prison cell. Each week we watch an online video message based on a passage from the Letter of Philippians on our own. Then on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. we meet to discuss what we learned and how we might apply it. For links to the video and Zoom meeting, please contact the church office. The video messages come from world-class Bible teachers.
Start your day with Scripture reading and prayer Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.