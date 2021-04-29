Free morning bird walks at Hills Creek State Park will be on Saturdays, May 8, 15 and 22. They will be led by volunteers from the Tiadaghton Audubon Society. The park is located on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro.
Each walk will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. The walks are slow-paced, cover a limited distance and provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in the park or are migrating through.
Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro a little before 8 a.m. to drive to the nearby starting location. In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour with several key stops nearby to keep participants dry.
Everyone is welcome, including birders of all levels, first-timers to experienced. Bring binoculars and cameras and wear subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.
Twelve people participated in the two and a half hour April 24 walk, including Sean Minnick who was joined by fellow Tiadaghton Audubon Society member Ken Cooper and by Bob Edkin, DCNR environmental education specialist and nine other people. The group identified 104 birds representing 33 different species
For updates and local birding information, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or email tasmember@yahoo.com. Participants are also asked to wear masks and social distance. Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park.