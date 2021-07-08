Galeton High School students have been awarded scholarships from the William and L.R. Gale Community Foundation a/k/a Galeton Foundation. The recipients of the Herman & Berta Robbins Vocational Scholarship for 2021 are:
- Cassandra Bliss, daughter of Bernie Bliss and Lisa Quinn, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in Radiology.
- Hunter Crowell, son of Wesley and Penny Crowell, plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center to become a Lineman.
- Makenna Shuemaker, daughter of Joshua and Sarah Shuemaker plans to attend cosmetology school.
- Noah Shutt, son of Dustin and Crystal Shutt, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in Building Construction.
- Ty Stover, son of Kyle and Dawn Stover, plans to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology majoring in HVAC.
The administrative committee includes Henry Lush, chairman; Dr. Michael Callahan and Debora Long. C&N Wealth Management is trustee for the foundation. Scholarship and grant applications may be accessed on the C&N website at cnbankpa.com/Scholarships.