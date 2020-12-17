Dear Santa,
How was your summer? Mine was good. I was good. This is what I want for Chrismas. I want Pokemon. Is Rudoff okay? Is Mrs. Clause okay? I want a hoverboard too. I hope you don’t get the corona. Have a good Chrismas.
Silly,
Keegan H
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. How big are the reindeer? I would like a hoverboard. Merry Christmas! I love you Santa.
Sincerely,
Ryan H.
Dear Santa,
How was your day? Have I been a great girl this year? Can I pleese have a phone this Christmas? I would also like a phone case. I would like a bed set. I would also like bucks for my game. Thanks Santa.
Sincerely,
Lanie S,
Dear Santa,
How are you? Os upir reindeer ok? I ben kind of good. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Is it cold in the North Pol? I bet it is. Can I get a red truck with soft wheels? Are you going to something for my Mom and Dad and Nikki? Have a fun day Christmas.
Sincerely
Keira F.
Dear Santa,
I have been good, How is Rudolph? How have you and Mrs Clause been? I want LOLs. I want a big unicorn, I want an elf. Please Santa. I love you Santa.
Love
Gemma F
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
My name is Eaden. How are you? How is everyone? I have been good this year. I want some new clothes this year. Mom wants everyone to be happy.
From
Eaden H.
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs. Clause been? How is Rudolph? Are you really magic? You can tell me. I would like and LOL, a Shaker, Pokemon, a big play-doh set.
Thank you Santa.
Love
Stephanie H.
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs. Clause been doing lately? How is Rudolph and his red nose? Are you ready for Christmas? I been good this year. I want rollerskates and a baby avatar. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. We will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love
Skye
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I love him! How are your other reindeer? How was your sumer? Did you go to Hawyi? It sounds scary because there are sharks there. I have ben a good girl. Are your reindeer ready to come to my house? I have a toy Rudolph because I love him so much. Can you bring me another toy of him?
Love
Cloe J.