Dear Santa,
I want an RC car, 5 wobel heads and a Harley davison toy and a xbox controller and a cat toy. Santa, I hope you don’t have COVID. Take care.
By:
Brantley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing well. How are the reindeer? Is Rudolph’s nose stuffy? This is my Christmas list. Gemex, keyboard, books, art stuff, and last is my favorite — everyone to have a good Christmas.
Your Friend,
Bristol
PS When you pray, say thank you for groceries. Love, Bristol
Dear Santa,
I would like a scooter, a dirt bike and a toy rudolph and fake toy gold.
Love,
Torrin
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elfs and reindeer doing? For Christmas I want a barbie color reveal doll realy, realy bad. I love them. I will give you very yummy cookies and milk. I love you so so so much! You are the best. Have a wonderful week!
Love,
Hattie
Dear Santa,
I hope you and your elves are doing good. This is the one good thing I want bad is a Jurassic set.
Love,
Kaden
Dear Santa,
I hope you and your elves are ready for Christmas! I hope you are feeling good. I sure love Christmas! here is my Chrismas list. A new apple ipad, Luigis manchin, apple ipad case, a Luigis manchin board game.
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa,
I love my elf Anna. How are you doing? All I want for Chistmas is mints, movies, fix it fail doll, and Reese cups.
Love,
Rylie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are doing good. Marry Christmas. I have bin a very good girl. I want to give you my Christmas list. LOLs, OMGs, a hamstr, mini brans sleeping bag, candy, makeup, nail polish, shoes and clothes.
Love,
Della
Dere Santa,
For Christmas here is my list. 1. A new bed set. 2. a scooter. 3. sum close. How is Rudolph? I hope you are not sick. 14 more days intill Christmas.
Love,
Haylee
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year I would like an American Ninja Worior set. I would also like a set of wireless earbuds. I hope you have a happy and safe travels.
Love,
Eileene B.