Four new metal benches were installed in the park outside the Galeton Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 16, just before the snow storm. Three benches were generously donated by the Gale Foundation and one was donated in memory of Jean Lush by the Lush family. One of the benches is in honor of Henry Lush, who has contributed much to the Galeton community. The installation was coordinated by The Friends of the Library and was completed by Gehman Iron Inc. from Knoxville.
