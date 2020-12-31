Galeton Library benches

Weathering the cold to see the benches installed were, left to right: Debbie Long, library board and Gale Foundation member; Henry Lush and Mike Callahan, representing the Gale Foundation; and Maggie Frith, library board member and president of Friends of the Library.

 photo provided

Four new metal benches were installed in the park outside the Galeton Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 16, just before the snow storm. Three benches were generously donated by the Gale Foundation and one was donated in memory of Jean Lush by the Lush family. One of the benches is in honor of Henry Lush, who has contributed much to the Galeton community. The installation was coordinated by The Friends of the Library and was completed by Gehman Iron Inc. from Knoxville.

