It will cost an estimated $500,000 to dredge Berger Lake, as reported at Galeton borough council’s meeting July 14.
Eric Banks of Stiffler McGraw, who attended the meeting by phone, asked that council review the preliminary plans before they are submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers for approval. Council members said they planned to review the plans after the meeting.
Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer also said the engineer on the lake project requested an agreement for the Department of Environmental Protection between the borough and landowner Rod Fontanella. The agreement would outline how fill dredged from the lake is going to be used; DEP needs assurance it won’t be used for a gravel pad. Fontanella plans to use the material to level a field to plant grass and mow.
Plummer also told council that construction easements are needed for Eggler Alley so trucks can use it to access borough property to transport the fill from the lake. Plummer and Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo will work on the easements.
In other business:
- Council learned that the state will be opening parts of Germania, West, Union and Bridge streets for its ATV Pilot Program.
- Caracciolo reported the borough received $6255.91 in Act 13 funds.
- Plummer told council that the deed for the lot next to the new borough building was invalid since it was signed in different counties. He said a new deed has been sent to the prior owners for signatures.
- Council approved moving forward with an engineering design requested by the Gale Foundation Board seeking bids to replace a section of sidewalk on Main Street. A Foundation grant will cover the costs of the design and bid advertisement.
- Joe Petrencsik said the VFW has agreed to have their veteran’s memorial relocated from the cemetery to the entrance of John J. Collins Park off Union Street. He said a local business will donate a 30-foot flag pole. Electric will be installed and lights added. Council voted to pay for expenses incurred to move the memorial.
- Galeton School Principal Clyde Pierce shared an update on his research into putting a splash pad at the park. Council granted him permission to apply for a $5,000 non-matching grant from PA Wilds to study the logistics of installing a splash pad. Pierce said this grant could lead to a future DCNR grant with matching funds.
- Related to the Fourth of July festivities in the borough, resident Brad Bierley shared concerns about the environmental impacts of Chinese lanterns set off during July 4. He said there is pending legislation to prohibit releasing the lanterns in the state. Plummer will research the matter and draft an ordinance for the borough.
- It was reported that a rat problem on Fairview Avenue has ceased after nine were trapped and killed about a month ago.
Galeton Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month at the borough office on Main Street.