The Galeton Rotary is sponsoring a Wheelbarrow Full of Tools Contest. Participants submit an entry with their guess for the total weight of the wheelbarrow and its contents. The entry that is closest to the actual weight will be declared the winner and take home the wheelbarrow and the tools it contains.
To see the tools and submit an entry form, visit the Galeton Hardware Store at 16 West Street and fill out the form with your best guess. Contest rules are posted there. This year’s contest is being held now through noon on Friday, Feb. 25.
This is a goodwill project of the Galeton Rotary Club and hosted by the owners of the Galeton Hardware. There is no fee for enter. The Rotary is thankful for all the volunteers at the annual Woodsmen Show and various other events that benefit the Galeton community.