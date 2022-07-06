June 2022 will go in the weather book as a very nice month, a bit on the dry side, but nice. Most mornings started out in the mid to high 40s and then the afternoons warmed up with 70s and 80s. Clear sunny days with mainly low humidity readings.
The normal high temperature is 73 degrees and the average low is 51 degrees. The average rainfall is 4.25 inches. We received 2.08 inches for the month, last year the reading was 3.46 inches.
For the first six months we received 17.87 inches of rain, which is 3.27inches below the average.
The lawns are turning slightly tan and the grass is not growing as fast as it did a few months ago. However, don’t put the lawn mowers away just yet.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer