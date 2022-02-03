January 2022 was the start of an “old-fashioned winter.” Actually, the month started out warm in the 40s and even 50 on Jan. 2. Then it started to turn cold, not unseasonable, but colder.

The first below zero morning showed up on Jan. 16 with -4 degrees. The first significant storm arrived late on Jan. 16 and ended on Jan. 17 with 11 inches of snow.

The remainder of the month we had some light snowfalls and seven mornings with readings of zero or below. The coldest here in Galeton was -14 on Jan. 22. It was much colder in Germania and West Pike.

The average high temperature for the month was 29 degrees and the average low was 13 degrees. Last year we recorded 1.57 inches of rain and melted snow. Last year we received 6.9 inches of snow.

This year we received 2.01 inches of rain and melted snow and snowfall of 18.13 inches. We had 1 inch or more snow on the ground for 18 days. The most snow on the ground was 11 inches on Jan. 17 and 18.

We had fog on one morning and we had a glaze of ice on two mornings.

Pine Creek is mostly frozen as is Berger Lake. The Canadian geese have headed south and only one eagle sighting was made.

Paul Miller has been ice fishing on Lyman Lake. He caught three fish and reports that the ice is 10 inches thick.

The snowmobilers have returned in force.

Henry W. Lush

National Weather Service Observer