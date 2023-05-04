April this year was a dry and cool month. Most mornings were in the 30s and low 40s. The afternoons warmed up into the 50s. The average high temperature for April is 52 degrees and the average low is 30 degrees. It was a windy month.
This April we recorded 1.19 inches of rain with a trace of snow on two mornings. Last year the readings were 3.01 inches of rain and 3.4 inches of snow. We had two thunderstorms, three foggy mornings and ice pellets on April 25.
The trees are turning green and the flowering trees are beautiful. The lilacs appear to be about a month early. The grass is growing and the mowers are out. Some mowers were out even before the grass started growing.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer