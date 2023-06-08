The National Weather Service reports that May 2023 was the driest May on record. A few of the interesting readings: Harrisburg had 0.19” and Williamsport had 0.44” of rainfall.
With the exception of the first five days of the month, we have had a sunny and warm month. The mornings have mostly been cool with killing frosts on May 9 and 18. All of this helps to keep the grass from growing too fast however, keep on mowing.
The average high temperature for May is 65 degrees and the average low is 42 degrees. We have had many 80 degree readings this month.
The average rainfall for May is 3.66”. Our rainfall total is 1.57”. Last year we received 2.45”. It has been a very dry year thus far. We had 5 foggy mornings and two days with ice pellets.
Lawns are looking dry, however the flowering plants and trees are looking very nice.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Server Observer