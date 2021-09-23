Join artist Chad Andrews for a closing reception on the last night of his exhibit, Friday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center in Wellsboro.
The title of his show, “About 3 Hours from Being Somewhere,” stems from when he arrived in Montoursville in 2006.
“Here I am, about three hours from New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. I am nowhere but centrally located in the middle of everywhere,” said Andrews.
The show is displayed chronologically to see how Andrews’ growth and mindset change toward the region over time. He works in various styles and mediums with a national/international mindset, translating this perspective through local and personal imagery.
Masks are requested to be worn when inside the Gmeiner. Light refreshments will be served.