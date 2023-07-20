The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, through its Knoxville Fund, seeks proposals from non-profit 501c3 organizations or charitable programs who serve the citizens of Knoxville Borough, Tioga County. The total amount available to grant is $4,200.
To apply for this competitive grant, download the application at www.twintierscf.org.
Applications are due Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. Email your application to cfield@twintierscf.org or mail them (postmarked Sept. 28) to Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
For more information, contact Charity Field at 570-888-4759 or cfield@twintierscf.org.